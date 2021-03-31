Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$30.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

