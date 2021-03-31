Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Sells $882,205.50 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

