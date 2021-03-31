OWNDATA (OWN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $79.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069996 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

