Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells $426,250.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

