Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $2.87 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $144.25 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.