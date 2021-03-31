PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $37.74

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $39.11. PagerDuty shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 7,138 shares changing hands.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

