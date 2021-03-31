Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.14

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.