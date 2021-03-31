Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Acquires C$42,500.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 531,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,350.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$8,075.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

Shares of POE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.