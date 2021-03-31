Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 17,500 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$400,680.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,075.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

CVE:POE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.89. 11,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$45.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.