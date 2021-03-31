PancakeSwap Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $17.50 or 0.00029545 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $476.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 47.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00335054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.00811813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014703 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 144,684,467 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

