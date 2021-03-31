ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $174,719.17 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $174,719.17 and approximately $84,843.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00332092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.