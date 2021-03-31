Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $23.46 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $18.21 or 0.00030977 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 522,344.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00285684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.00900662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00080500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

