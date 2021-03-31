Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE PLC traded up C$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.09. 235,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$947.43 million and a PE ratio of 71.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.16. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$32.54.

In related news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds bought 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

