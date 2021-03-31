Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.54

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.54 and last traded at C$32.03, with a volume of 229775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.49 million and a PE ratio of 71.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.01%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

