ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $140,636.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,840.77 or 1.00081058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

