PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.86

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $205.16 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

