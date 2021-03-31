Particl (PART) Price Hits $1.19

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $78,899.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded up 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,786,068 coins and its circulating supply is 9,748,282 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

