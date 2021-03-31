Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $10.39. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,660 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

