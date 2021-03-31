Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Sells 15,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.37. 4,726,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,598. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

