PAXEX Market Capitalization Tops $9,067.54 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $9,067.54 and approximately $187.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.18 or 0.00722863 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

