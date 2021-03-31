PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0043 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $369,724.23 and approximately $7,161.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.