Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $360.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

