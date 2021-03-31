Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Hits $213,521.46

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $213,521.46 and approximately $26,512.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 80.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

