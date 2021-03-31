PCHAIN Hits One Day Volume of $3.75 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,390,280 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.