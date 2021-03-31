Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.76

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 111397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

PGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

