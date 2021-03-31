Peercoin Price Up 29.1% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $315,918.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,854,125 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.