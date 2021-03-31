PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for about 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,599. The company has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

