Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $977.76

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.76 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 968.40 ($12.65), with a volume of 1,140,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 938.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 977.76.

In related news, insider Gill Rider bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Insiders have acquired 1,141 shares of company stock worth $1,030,166 in the last ninety days.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

