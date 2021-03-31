pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $877.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $877.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

