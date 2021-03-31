PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $243,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. 210,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.