Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 764,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PERI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,302. The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.