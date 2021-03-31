PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.