Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,441. The company has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

