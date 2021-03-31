Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,441. The company has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.07.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
