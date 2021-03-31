Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,670. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.39, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.