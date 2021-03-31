Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Short Interest Update

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PRSP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,022. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 95.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

