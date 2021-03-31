Peter James Goudie Purchases 30,000 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Peter James Goudie acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,051.15.
Karora Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.
About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.