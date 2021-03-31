Peter James Goudie Purchases 30,000 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Peter James Goudie acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,051.15.

Karora Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

