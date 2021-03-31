Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $41.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 545,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,020,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,477,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 549,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

