PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 431.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

