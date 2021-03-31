Phantomx Trading Up 1,403.5% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Phantomx token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded up 1,403.5% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $319,017.58 and $519.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00367012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.05484755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.