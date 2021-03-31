Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PHAT opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
