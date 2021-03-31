Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHAT opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.