Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

