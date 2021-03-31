Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares in the company, valued at $385,290,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

