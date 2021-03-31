Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,243 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

PSMT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

