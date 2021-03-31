Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.44. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

