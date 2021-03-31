Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,203.20 or 0.99858520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.01 or 0.00389652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00306243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.33 or 0.00727531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,273,962 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

