Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

