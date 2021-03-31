Pi Financial Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$5.75 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) has been given a C$5.75 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.71% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FIL stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 523,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$3.24.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

