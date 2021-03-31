Pi Financial Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$5.75 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) has been given a C$5.75 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.71% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FIL stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 523,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$3.24.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

