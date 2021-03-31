PIBBLE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.43 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. PIBBLE has a market cap of $155.60 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

