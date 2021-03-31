Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.60 million and $6.02 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for about $13.90 or 0.00023360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 538,900.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,363,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,227 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

