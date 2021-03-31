PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002110 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $683,222.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 642,549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,904,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

